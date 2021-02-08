Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 1,713 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.81. 142,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,796. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.