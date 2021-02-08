Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.14

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 209209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
OMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
The firm has a market cap of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
