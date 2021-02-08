Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 706.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,906 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,197,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,308 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL opened at $6.00 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $845.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.