Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Up 36.9%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price rose 36.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 105,963,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 16,673,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

