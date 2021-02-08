Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $172,389.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00058658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.34 or 0.01177997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.23 or 0.05944401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

