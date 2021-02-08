NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NOV worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.37 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.52.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

