Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northern Trust by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.27. 9,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,702 shares of company stock worth $6,285,919. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.