Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $245.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.