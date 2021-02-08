Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Cut to “Sell” at DNB Markets

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NENTF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

