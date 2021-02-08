Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Cut to “Sell” at DNB Markets

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NENTF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

