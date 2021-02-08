Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

