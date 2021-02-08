NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,266,424.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

