NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,932 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 42.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $327,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

