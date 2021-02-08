NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 239,025 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,025 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 192.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

