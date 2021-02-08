NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 4,024 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

