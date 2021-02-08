NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.34 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,976 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,056.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

