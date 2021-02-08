NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after acquiring an additional 554,174 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $250.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.