NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,889 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $429.81 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.14. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.