Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

PLCE stock opened at $74.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

