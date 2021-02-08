Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 56,988 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

