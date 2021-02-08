Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of AAN opened at $19.63 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.