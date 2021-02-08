Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 192,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.