New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

