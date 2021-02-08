New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $53,000 Position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIGI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 470,779 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EIGI stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.49.
EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Endurance International Group Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
