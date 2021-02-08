New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $53,000 Position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIGI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 470,779 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGI stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.55. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

