New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $249,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

