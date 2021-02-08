New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

