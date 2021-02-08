Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

