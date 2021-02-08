Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTOIY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

