NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.45

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.45 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.75 ($2.28), with a volume of 2668401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.35 ($2.23).

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.71.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

