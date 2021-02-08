National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. National Vision posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

EYE opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.