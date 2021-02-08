National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIZZ. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $196.43.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.