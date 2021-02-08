National Bank Financial Comments on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday.

SAP stock opened at C$36.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.56.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

