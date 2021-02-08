Nathan’s Famous, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.31. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

