NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.13

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
