NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.13

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $1,694,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,252,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,166,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,919 in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

