Nano Price Hits $3.69 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00008430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $491.61 million and $44.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,764.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.04 or 0.03900485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00368179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.01077536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.00434558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00358167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00218950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019537 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

