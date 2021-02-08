MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 5,043 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,483. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $147.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.