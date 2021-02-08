MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.73. 49,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

