MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $35.08 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 214,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,074,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

