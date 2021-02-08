Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,819,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $182.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

