Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 189 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.