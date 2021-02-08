Morgan Stanley Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $181.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $101,633.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,213. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

