Morgan Stanley Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $226.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $184.66 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

