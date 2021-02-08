Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 307,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

