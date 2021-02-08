Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,483. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

