Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 340 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. 48,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,408. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

