Monte Financial Group LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 30,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,433. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,687.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

