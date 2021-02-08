Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,408,590.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,816,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.24 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $185.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

