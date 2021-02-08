Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,954,000. Ball accounts for 5.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,083,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

