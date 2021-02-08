Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.75 million, a P/E ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $531,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after purchasing an additional 829,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

