Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops One Day Volume of $345,008.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $345,008.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $349.67 or 0.00808891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00171588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00059880 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00067268 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00210390 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 14,737 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

