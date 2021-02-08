MiL.k Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $11.92 million and $1.49 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00196985 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

