Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 867,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,524,000 after buying an additional 209,749 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

